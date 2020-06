On Monday, 29th June 2020, at 3pm (UK time)/ 4pm (CET), Astrid Erll’s keynote lecture “Corona and Collective Memory“ will be live-streamed. This keynote is part of the Connecting Memories 2020 Symposium hosted by Paul Leworthy (University of Edinburgh) and Bárbara Fernández Melleda (University of Hong Kong).

