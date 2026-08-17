The Mnemonics Summer School “Memory and the Future” takes place in Frankfurt this year. While the paper sessions are closed to the public, the keynote lectures are open to be attended by guests.

Please join us on

Thursday, Sept 3:

Aleida Assmann (Konstanz): “Concepts of the Future and the Ethics of Repair” (9.30-10.30)

Christina Morina (Bielefeld): “Remembering Despair: Historical Experience and the Possibility of a Democratic Future” (18.15-19.15)

Friday, Sept 4:

Silvana Mandolessi (Leuven): “There is No Alternative (to the Digital): Architected Memory in the Age of Platforms” (18.15-19.15)

All lectures will take place on Campus Westend, IG 411.

Download the poster here.