Congratulations!

On November 11, Hanna Teichler received her Venia Legendi for Anglistics and Anglophone Literatures from the Department of Modern Philologies at Goethe University Frankfurt. Her Habilitation thesis is titled “Transoceanic Memory: Environment, Narrative and Temporality in Anglophone Literature from 1700–present.” Hanna gave her Habilitation-lecture on “The Revenant: Tracing Frankenstein across Anglophone Cultures and Media,” and we were particularly happy to celebrate this special moment not only with many dear colleagues from the department and from FMSP, but also with Lucy Bond (one of the Habilitation referees) and Jessica Rapson, who had come to Frankfurt for their New Frontiers in Memory Studies-lecture on “Racial Capitalism and Heritage Tourism.”