„Out now!“

We are delighted to share the news that a new article by our fellows Kaya de Wolff & Jephta Nguherimo has just been published in Memory Studies! This article, titled “Our problem is that we don’t write papers” is the second of three articles that the two authors published as German and Namibian-scholaractivist tandem.

de Wolff, K. A., & Nguherimo, J. U. (2026). “Our problem is that we don’t write papers”. – Co-authoring by scholar–activist tandems as a strategy to decolonize research on the Ovaherero and Nama genocide of 1904–1908: A conversation. Memory Studies, 19(5), 1591-1602. https://doi.org/10.1177/17506980261460348

After meeting at a conference on the Ovaherero- and Nama-Genocide in 2015, the scholar and activist continued to exchange ideas and share literature on the Ovaherero and Nama’s ongoing struggle for restorative justice. For this call for the Special Issue on “Decolonizing the study of Memory: Reclaiming the Studies of Memories” (guest edited by R. Charumbira, M.M. McCarthy, J.S. Martin, and J.M.I. Wegner), German communication scholar Kaya de Wolff and Namibian American activist Jephta U. Nguherimo of the OvaHerero People’s Memorial and Reconstruction Foundation focus (OPMRF) on imbalances between perpetrator and victim discourses. They discuss how current scholarship on the German colonial genocide against the OvaHerero and Nama in Namibia, and its legacies, takes place mainly in the Global North and especially among German scholars. Nguherimo criticizes the marginalization of oral traditions and the absence of community voices in written academic discourse reproduce colonial dynamics. On the other hand, de Wolff found it alarming that activists of Ovaherero and Nama descent had not been aware of the existing literature on the genocide and had no access to recent publications that are about them and their ongoing struggle.

The conversational form is not incidental: it is based on their informal exchange of observations via WhatsApp, and documents the dynamic of their honest dialogical exchange. Furthermore, it highlights their respective experiences and models memory as a relational practice and the ethics of shared authorship. In this regard, co-authoring by scholars and activists may be a strategy to decolonize the study of memory and create more balance in scholarship related to the Namibian genocide. During fellowship at the TRACE network in 2024 and 2025, the tandem presented their ideas at conferences in Frankfurt, Aachen, Berlin, London and at the MSA Conference 2025 in Prague and received positive feedback throughout. While the editing process took a lot of time and energy, mirroring the challenges in publishing in academia, we are delighted that this article is available now! Their first co-authored article has been published in the Journal of Genocide Research in October 2025:

de Wolff, Kaya Alice and Jephta U. Nguherimo. (2025): The Ovaherero and Nama People’s Struggle for Restorative Justice: An Activist-Scholar Lens. Journal of Genocide Research, 1–18. https://doi.org/10.1080/14623528.2025.2559463

Their third co-authored contribution on the Ovaherero and Nama peoples’ memories and ongoing activism for reparations will be published in “Brill’s Handbook Series in Memory Studies”, coming out in 2027!