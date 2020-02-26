The ninth Mnemonics: Network for Memory Studies summer school will be hosted by Aarhus University from Wednesday 26 to Saturday 29 August 2020, at the historical Sandbjerg Manor in Southern Denmark.

The annual Mnemonics summer school brings together junior and senior scholars in the interdisciplinary field of memory studies, affording PhD students from around the world the opportunity to receive extensive feedback about their projects from distinguished memory experts and to catch up with the newest methodological and theoretical trends in memory studies. Each meeting features three keynotes and about 24 PhD student presentations followed by in-depth commentaries by senior scholars from partner institutions. Mnemonics is a great platform for learning, mentoring, and networking, and specifically designed to meet the needs and interests of the next generation of memory scholars.

The 2020 topic will be Memory and Migration. Wars, political upheavals, global inequality, economic crises, and climate change contribute to extensive migrations. The movement of people – close to home, to neighboring countries, and around the globe – is replete with memory phenomena, opportunities, and problems. Both moving and receiving communities have interesting and often conflictual transcultural and transnational experiences as a result of migrations that set their collective memories on new trajectories. Moreover, memory factors play a decisive role in migrants’ decisions on how to plan and implement their flight or travel. At the same time, the self-perception of receiving communities, including their own memories of migratory events, influence how they respond to people crossing borders and seeking shelter and opportunity in their midst. Sometimes whole societies appear to be on the move without even having set foot in a foreign country, as happened after the end of the Cold War when the rules of everyday life changed rapidly in Eastern Europe and rendered cherished memories dysfunctional. Finally, the movement of people comprises a vast spectrum of ‘migrants’ including war refugees, workers, tourists, and exchange students, and all these activities feature relevant memory components and implications. Finally, memory is itself a migratory phenomenon crossing national and cultural borders in predictable as well as surprising patterns.

Confirmed Keynote Speakers

Michael Rothberg, University of California, Los Angeles

Tanja Thomas, University of Tübingen

Barbara Törnquist-Plewa, Lund University

Deadline: 30th of April 2020

Find more information here: https://www.mnemonics.ugent.be